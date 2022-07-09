NEET UG 2021: Delhi HC rejects plea of students ‘erroneously’ declared successful

File Photo | Representational

Delhi High Court recently rejected relief to three students seeking admission to the Jamia Milia Islamia University. It observed that no right stood in the favour of the students who had been earlier declared 'successful' erroneously because of a technical glitch, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Presiding over the plea, Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the question arises that whether students "erroneously declared to be successful candidates on account of a technological glitch", have rights in their favour. He added that the answer to this question in consideration is "negative" as "no candidate can be permitted to take benefit of an inadvertent error", it was reported.

The candidates had moved the court seeking admission in the course of Bachelor of Dental Surgery at JMI. They had been declared as successful in the counselling first round. The college had selected them for admission and allotment letter was also issued in this regard.

However, after the process for admission had been duly completed by the petitioners with the submission of academic fees, their admission was declared null and void along with all other admissions in Round 1 and Round 2 of UG 2021 counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee of JMI with a March 16, 2022 notice. This step was taken after the authorities found a technical glitch in the system. The Court maintained that the glitch was genuine and the students were beneficiaries of "erroneous" allotment of seat in the course.

