NEET UG 2021: After #PostponeNEETUG trends, IWPA urges to postpone exam, writes To NTA, Education Ministry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 3 stated to a leading news website that the NEET UG exam date will not be postponed. But that hasn’t stopped the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG from trending continuously on Twitter. This is because the NEET UG exam date is close to other exams as well such as the CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, AIEEA, UGET, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams.

According to India.com, a letter written by President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Wednesday to the Chairman NTA, Joint Director and Minister of Education Govt of India requesting to postpone the NEET UG exam for a week so that students don’t face any problem appearing for the other exams.

The NEET 2021 exam will be held on September 12. The CBSE Class 12 Board improvement exams will take place from August 25 to September 15, with the Math improvement exam falling the very next day of NEET 2021 on September 13. Similarly, the MP Board Class 12 improvement exam will be held from September 1 to 25.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All-India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2021 for UG admissions for BSc courses will be conducted on September 7, 8 and 13. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is scheduled between September 4 and 20.

The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (CoMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 is scheduled after two days of NEET on September 14. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will take place from September 6 to 18.