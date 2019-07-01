NEET UG 2019: MCC announces first round counselling result, check @medicalcounseling.nic.in

Medical counselling committee(MCC) released the results for the first round of medical counselling of NEET UG on the official website. Interested candidates can see their result on the official website- medicalcounseling.nic.in

The NEET Medical Result 2019 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 June.

The registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of counselling started from 19 June and ended on 26 June.

Steps to check the counselling result:

Step 1. Visit the official website- medicalcounseling.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the candidate login option.

Step 3. Enter roll no.

Step 4. Enter password.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The last date of choice locking of the medical institute was 27 June.

The registration process for the second round of counselling starts from 9 July.

The result for the second round of counselling will be released on 15 July

A total of 1410755 students appeared for the examination out of which 797042 cleared the examination.

The male count stood at 351278 and the female count stood at 445761.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2019 examination and Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana came out on top among female toppers.

The minimum mark list that was considered for the NEET 2019 merit list

1 General category candidates- 50 percentile

2 Pwd candidates- 45 percentile

3 SC/ST category candidates- 40 percentile

The NEET counselling schedule will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the result of NEET 2018 is declared.

In 2018, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.