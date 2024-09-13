Twitter
NEET success story: Meet woman, labour's daughter, who lived in extreme poverty, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Charul, from Kartarpur village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, faced numerous hardships growing up.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

NEET success story: Meet woman, labour's daughter, who lived in extreme poverty, cracked medical exam with AIR...
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is widely regarded as one of India’s toughest entrance exams, but one extraordinary young woman has triumphed against the odds to become a top performer. Charul Honariya's journey to NEET success is a truly inspiring tale of perseverance and determination.

Charul, from Kartarpur village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, faced numerous hardships growing up. Her father, a small-scale farmer, struggled to provide for his family of seven on a meager monthly income of Rs 8,000.

Despite these financial constraints, Charul, at just 18 years old, remained resolute in her childhood dream of becoming a doctor and worked tirelessly towards it. Although she initially struggled with English, Charul began improving her language skills in Class 6. Driven by her commitment to education, she started preparing for the NEET exam in Class 10. Faced with financial limitations, she applied for a scholarship that allowed her to attend a prestigious NEET coaching center.

After two years of rigorous preparation, Charul excelled in her Class 12 exams with an impressive 93 percent, becoming one of the top performers in her district. However, her ultimate goal was to crack the NEET exam and gain admission to AIIMS New Delhi, the country’s leading medical college.

Charul’s first attempt at the NEET exam in 2019 did not meet her expectations, but she remained undeterred. In her second attempt in NEET 2020, she achieved a remarkable score of 680 out of 720, securing an All-India Rank (AIR) of 631 and earning a place at AIIMS New Delhi. Charul’s success is a testament to her unwavering dedication and determination to fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
