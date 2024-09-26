NEET success story: Meet woman, daughter of auto driver, who cracked medical exam, scored 635 marks, she is...

Ruby Prajapati, a determined student from a low-income family in Gujarat, has triumphed over significant challenges to score an impressive 635 out of 720 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG. Coming from a financially strained background, Ruby experienced daily hardships. Despite dealing with personal health issues and financial struggles, her resolve to achieve her goals remained unshaken.

Witnessing her father, an autorickshaw driver, and her mother, who worked in animal husbandry, working tirelessly to provide for the family, Ruby was driven to pursue a career in medicine to serve her community. The loss of her younger brother nine years ago and her older brother's struggle with speech difficulties only deepened her desire to make a difference.

"I decided to make a difference because of the tough times my family went through," Ruby told India Today. She also battled tuberculosis and fully recovered by 2018. These experiences not only solidified her determination but also taught her the crucial role doctors play in society and the value of healing and caring for others.

"Never had a lot of money to begin with," Ruby shared in her interview with India Today. Reflecting on her family's struggles, she explained, "My father drives an autorickshaw and my mother takes care of animals at home, so we never have a lot of money to begin with." Ruby described her family as her backbone, adding, "My mother’s belief in me and my uncle’s financial support served as constant motivation."

Her uncle’s decision to fund her NEET coaching became a pivotal moment in her journey. "His help was more than just money; it gave me hope and encouragement to follow my dreams," she said. However, after a year of coaching, Ruby faced a major setback when she failed to perform well.

"This made me feel really down, and I got depressed," Ruby recounted. Undeterred, she adjusted her study methods, explored new learning strategies, and pushed forward. "I changed how I studied, found new ways to learn, and got back to work with more focus. Even when I felt sad or things didn’t go well, I kept myself going by remembering my goals," she explained.

During her preparation, Ruby found online resources, including videos from Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah, which proved instrumental in her success. "Right before the exam, I also joined their NEET Crash Course, which was very useful. Staying strong and working hard helped me keep going and do my best," she added.

Ruby’s perseverance paid off with her impressive NEET-UG score. She is now studying at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and shares her story on social media to inspire others.

“As a doctor, I want to help people feel better and live healthier lives," Ruby told India Today. She is committed to serving those in need, saying, "Since I’ve lost a brother and dealt with tough health problems myself, I understand when others are hurting. I want to use my job as a doctor to help those who are going through hard times, just like I did."