NEET success story: Meet Umar Ahmad Ganie, daily wager who cracked MBBS exam, decided to become doctor after...

Umer could not afford private coaching classes so he relied on NCERT and focused on self-study

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Umer Ahmad Ganie, a 19-year-old native of Zagigam, a small place in Kashmir's Pulwama district, achieved a rare feat by passing NEET UG 2023, one of the toughest medical admission exams in India. Umer's accomplishment, which he achieved with a score of 601 out of 720, shows his dedication and laborious work given that he comes from a financially strained household. While Umer's father worked as a labourer, his mother took care of the family's needs.

He used to study from 4 pm until 12 pm and again from 3 am till 8 am every day. But he didn't study at odd hours because it suited his lifestyle; instead, he did it because he had to go to school and work as a labourer during the day.

“I come from a family which is not financially strong. I had to work as a daily wage labourer all while attending school. My father was over the age of 50 when I was in Class 9, therefore I had to work hard to make sure that my family was financially supported. It was in Class 10 when I heard the news of a boy clearing NEET and becoming a doctor from my district. That motivated me to prepare for the entrance test and I chose the Science stream in Class 11,” he told indianexpress.com.

The 19-year-old said that while he was in Class 10, he got inspired to crack the NEET exam after knowing that a boy from the Pulwama district had passed the entrance exam and become a doctor. "His story inspired me to study for the NEET, and I decided to choose the Science stream in Class Eleven."

Private education was out of the question for Umer's family because they were struggling to earn. The motivated kid, however, did not worry and concentrated on self-study, using NCERT books and painted houses to collect money to buy important study materials and to support his family as well.

However, soon after he made his choice, COVID overthrew the world and a number of other problems made his studies difficult. "Covid did not scare or deter me. I observed the efforts being made by the medical professionals in my neighbourhood and around the world inspired me more to pass the NEET exam and become a doctor to help people," he said.

For Umer, the pandemic that many people found challenging turned out to be a fantastic opportunity to realise his goal. There were occasions when the district experienced internet outages or lockdowns, but since I was referring to NCERT books, my study plan was unaffected, he added.

When asked for advise for aspirants who come from financially underprivileged backgrounds, Umer believes that they should not worry and focus on hard work which is the key to success in any pursuit.

When asked about his future plans after receiving his MBBS, Umer states that he hopes to enrol in any government medical school in Jammu and Kashmir and stresses that he only wants to practise in his native Kashmir.

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
