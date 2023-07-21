NEET Success story: Meet Syed Tabia, Syed Bisma, Kashmir twins who cleared medical entrance in 1st attempt

NEET Success story: Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma scored 625 and 570 marks, respectively

Every year, lakhs of Indians apply for medical admission exams with the goal of becoming doctors, but only a select few of them are successful in passing the NEET exam, which is regarded as one of the most difficult in the country. There are many NEET aspirants who succeeded in cracking the NEET exam in the second or third attempt. In this article, we will talk about not one but two sisters -- Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma, whose NEET success story is very interesting.

Twin sisters, Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma hail from a rural community in south Kashmir. They have achieved a rare feat as they have cracked the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in their first attempt.

The daughters of Syed Sajad, an imam who conducts prayers in Watoo hamlet in Kulgam, Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma, identical twins, earned exceptional grades in the prestigious examination.

The sisters were enrolled in a coaching centre in Srinagar, where they received guidance and encouragement to succeed academically. They received 625 and 570 marks, respectively, proving that their commitment and diligence paid off.

According to their father, getting proper coaching was a key factor that contributed to their success.

For Kashmiri youth, these sisters' accomplishment serves as an example of the value of tenacity and diligence in reaching academic distinction. Their accomplishments show that aspirants from even remote areas are capable of breaking through barriers and achieving great things when given the right assistance and direction.