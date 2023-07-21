NEET Success story: Meet Syed Tabia, Syed Bisma, Kashmir twins who cleared medical entrance in 1st attempt

Headlines

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeEducation

Education

NEET Success story: Meet Syed Tabia, Syed Bisma, Kashmir twins who cleared medical entrance in 1st attempt

NEET Success story: Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma scored 625 and 570 marks, respectively

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every year, lakhs of Indians apply for medical admission exams with the goal of becoming doctors, but only a select few of them are successful in passing the NEET exam, which is regarded as one of the most difficult in the country. There are many NEET aspirants who succeeded in cracking the NEET exam in the second or third attempt. In this article, we will talk about not one but two sisters -- Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma, whose NEET success story is very interesting.

Twin sisters, Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma hail from a rural community in south Kashmir. They have achieved a rare feat as they have cracked the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in their first attempt.

The daughters of Syed Sajad, an imam who conducts prayers in Watoo hamlet in Kulgam, Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma, identical twins, earned exceptional grades in the prestigious examination.

The sisters were enrolled in a coaching centre in Srinagar, where they received guidance and encouragement to succeed academically. They received 625 and 570 marks, respectively, proving that their commitment and diligence paid off.

According to their father, getting proper coaching was a key factor that contributed to their success.

For Kashmiri youth, these sisters' accomplishment serves as an example of the value of tenacity and diligence in reaching academic distinction. Their accomplishments show that aspirants from even remote areas are capable of breaking through barriers and achieving great things when given the right assistance and direction.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani get Ranveer Singh’s ‘respect’ in event of their Rs 918000 crore firm's partner brand

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE