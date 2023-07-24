Headlines

NEET success story: Meet Swayam Shakti Tripathy, Odisha's medical entrance exam topper who studied for 13 hours daily

Swayam Shakti Tripathy, who hails from Odisha, has cleared NEET by scoring 99.9 percentile marks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Every year, lakhs of Indians apply for medical admission exams with the goal of becoming doctors, but only a select few of them are successful in passing the NEET exam, which is regarded as one of the most difficult in the country. There are many NEET aspirants who succeeded in cracking the NEET exam in the second or third attempt. In this article, we will talk about Swayam Shakti Tripathy, whose NEET success story is very interesting.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy hails from Odisha, has secured an all-India rank (AIR) 8 with a 99.9 percentile score in 2023 NEET (UG) result.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy completed his schooling from SAI International School. At the Odisha University of Technology and Research, his father is a professor of electrical engineering, and his mother is a housewife.

Swayam used to study for 12 to 13 hours per day to crack the NEET exam. Tripathy focused on NEET UG coaching since class 11 and used NCERT textbooks and course materials for his preparations.

Swayam went on to say that he was certain of passing the NEET exam because he had studied hard for the entrance exam during the previous two years. He also attributes his achievement to his family's encouragement and support, as well as those of his school's instructors. In class 12, he secured 98.6%.

Swayam advised thorough preparation for the NEET exams through time management, planning, and, if at all possible, tutoring. Swayam wants to study MBBS and surgery post-graduate degrees at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. 

