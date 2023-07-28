NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

Mumbai resident Shriniket Ravi secured All-India Rank 7 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023

With the goal of becoming doctors, lakhs of students enrol for medical admission tests every year, but only a few of them are successful in clearing the NEET exam, which is recognised as one of the toughest in India. There are many NEET aspirants who succeeded in cracking the NEET exam in the second or third attempt. In this article, we will talk about Shriniket Ravi, whose NEET success story is very interesting.

Shriniket Ravi hailing from Mumbai, secured All-India Rank 7 in the NEET-UG results declared this year.

He said that his parents, who had specialisation in engineering, had chosen finance. Shriniket, unlike his parents, decided to pursue a career in the sector he is passionate about and hopes to work in one day.

Shriniket is the state topper and secured a percentile score of 99.999068 in the NEET.

“Both of us have an engineering background, but we eventually pursued careers in banking. Shriniket’s mother, Lakshmi Gopalan, is an alumna of IIT Madras. It’s interesting that when our children were choosing their career paths, they recognised that we had moved away from engineering and wanted to make their own choices based on their inclinations. We take great pride in their accomplishments,” Shriniket’s father Ravi Santhanam told Indian Express.

Shriniket, a native of Khar, stated that he was constantly confident in his ability to perform well in the entrance exam. "I had hoped for a high score, but this rank has surely increased my joy, he stated. One year of his two-year NEET preparation was devoted to online learning. I didn't stick to a strict study schedule. Everyone approaches learning in a different way. Believing in yourself is the most crucial thing," said Shriniketh, a student at Khar Education Society. He received NEET coaching at the Mindsetters Coaching Institute in Mumbai.

Shriniket's parents choose to work in banking despite having backgrounds in engineering. This Mumbai lad made the decision to follow his own calling and study medicine, the career sector he truly desired since he was determined to learn from their mistakes.

For his MBBS, he will travel to AIIMS in New Delhi. "I had excellent professors and friends, but the path was difficult. Biology is something I enjoy, and I've been passionate about science since I was in the tenth grade, so MBBS was an obvious decision," he told TOI.