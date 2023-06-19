NEET success story: Meet Ramlal, who was forced to marry at 11, became father at 20, now set to become doctor

NEET success story of Rajasthan's Ramlal (Photo - Twitter)

The results of the medical entrance examination NEET 2022 were released last week, with many students clearing the exam with a near-perfect score. However, a man from Rajasthan named Ramlal stood apart, his NEET success story being nothing short of unique.

Ramlal, a young man from Rajasthan, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in his 5th attempt this year and is set to become a doctor, the first of his family. However, his journey toward clearing the exam was not easy.

Ramlal was married off at the age of just 11 when he was in Class 6. Despite the forceful child marriage, the NEET aspirant made it clear to his family that he wanted to pursue his studies further. However, his father was not happy with his decision.

Ramlal’s wife had only completed her studies till Class 10, but after seeing his passion for becoming a doctor, she decided to help him pursue his dream. After completing Class 10 with 74 percent, Ramlal chose the Science stream and started preparing for the UGC NEET exam.

Ramlal gave his first attempt at the NEET exam in 2019 when he secured 350 out of the total 720 marks. He gradually started scoring more and more in each attempt, joining a coaching centre in Kota to perfect his marks. Eventually, Ramlal ended up scoring 490 on the NEET 2022 exam.

Ramlal is a resident of the Ghosunda area of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, and lives with his family, including his young wife. The doctor-to-be also became a father only when he was 20 years old, nine years after his forceful marriage.

READ | Meet 3 sisters from Jammu and Kashmir who cleared NEET exam in 1st attempt