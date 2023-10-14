NEET success story: Meet Meerut electrician's son who secured 29th rank in medical exam

Headlines

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

IND vs PAK World Cup match scripted? Netizens left bewildered by viral scorecard declaring India's 97-run victory

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Ahmedabad match, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

10 sensational individual innings by Indian batters in ODI World Cup History 

India vs Pakistan at ODI World Cups

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Probable Playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

HomeEducation

Education

NEET success story: Meet Meerut electrician's son who secured 29th rank in medical exam

Shivam’s teacher mentioned that he never scored below 700 on the test.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the goal of becoming doctors, lakhs of students enroll for medical admission tests every year, but only a few of them are successful in clearing the NEET exam, which is recognised as one of the toughest in India. There are many NEET aspirants who succeeded in cracking the NEET exam in the second or third attempt. In this article, we will talk about Shivam Patel, whose NEET success story is very inspiring. 

Shivam was inspired and motivated to succeed after watching a web series about the NEET exam. He passed the exam with unwavering focus and continuous effort, securing an impressive 29th place nationwide. His story serves as an inspiring example of how, with the correct attitude and persistence, anyone can overcome any obstacle and experience remarkable success.

In a recent media interview, Shivam Patel, who scored a remarkable 29th AIR in the NEET exam, expressed his joy. He admitted that ever since seeing the series, passing the test and establishing his own identity had been his long-cherished desire. He has now joyfully achieved his goal.

Shivam hails Meerut and secured the first position in the state as well. His remarkable achievement came in the OBC category, which was a crucial turning point in his academic career.

Shivam told News18 that he never considered his rank and he just kept trying. Shivam's father is an electrician who visits each home to make repairs to the electrical equipment. When questioned about his education, he said that he never kept track of the time spent studying. Instead, he used to set a daily goal. Shivam said that his role models are only doctors.

He added that during the COVID era, physicians stepped out as warriors to help everyone. He made the decision to study medicine as a result. He also used to watch films to get stress-free from his studies. Shivam's NEET test score was 710 out of 720. Shivam wants to enroll in AIIMS Delhi. His mother, however, insisted that it was her responsibility to encourage her son's goals, and she followed suit.

Shivam’s sister, Malvika Singh, is a nursing officer at SGPGI Lucknow. Shivam also used to take coaching at an institute. Shivam’s confidence increased during the test. Shivam's teacher also mentioned that no matter how well he did on the test, his grades were always at least 700.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

Nikhil Kamath explains why he doesn’t purchase from Louis Vuitton, Hermes

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE