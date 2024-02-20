NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Arti was born to a homemaker mother and a truck mechanic father. Her family is struggling financially. Her father's monthly income used to be just Rs 20,000. From their meagre income, the family saved money for Arti's medical entrance coaching.

One of the brightest minds in the nation, Arti Jha, took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG in 2023 and, at the age of 21, passed it. Her All India Rank (AIR) was 192. Her story is motivational for a variety of reasons. She overcame numerous obstacles to get to this point.

She gives her family the credit for inspiring and being there for her through good times and bad. However, Arti has faced hardships in her life; the distance between Arti's home and her classes when she started coaching was roughly 17 km. To save money, she used to walk up to 3 km every day and take the bus only half the distance.

Despite all of these obstacles, her will to succeed on the NEET exam did not waver. In the past, Arti would turn off the fan while getting ready to avoid dozing off. In 2023, her perseverance paid off as she scored 99 points on the NEET and secured the 33rd position in the OBC category. In her family, she will become the first doctor.