Twitter
Headlines

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Yoga poses for beginners

AI imagines Salman Khan playing iconic characters from Hollywood blockbusters

8 health benefits of Surya Namaskar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Akshay, Salman, but this star gave Bollywood's first Rs 1000-crore hit, has 6 blockbusters

HomeEducation

Education

NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Arti was born to a homemaker mother and a truck mechanic father. Her family is struggling financially. Her father's monthly income used to be just Rs 20,000. From their meagre income, the family saved money for Arti's medical entrance coaching.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the brightest minds in the nation, Arti Jha, took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG in 2023 and, at the age of 21, passed it. Her All India Rank (AIR) was 192. Her story is motivational for a variety of reasons. She overcame numerous obstacles to get to this point. 

Arti was born to a homemaker mother and a truck mechanic father. Her family is struggling financially. Her father's monthly income used to be just Rs 20,000. From their meagre income, the family saved money for Arti's medical entrance coaching. 

She gives her family the credit for inspiring and being there for her through good times and bad. However, Arti has faced hardships in her life; the distance between Arti's home and her classes when she started coaching was roughly 17 km. To save money, she used to walk up to 3 km every day and take the bus only half the distance. 

Despite all of these obstacles, her will to succeed on the NEET exam did not waver. In the past, Arti would turn off the fan while getting ready to avoid dozing off. In 2023, her perseverance paid off as she scored 99 points on the NEET and secured the 33rd position in the OBC category. In her family, she will become the first doctor. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence today

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE