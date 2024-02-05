NEET success story: Meet farmer's daughter who cracked medical entrance exam despite facing financial crunch; scored...

Although passing India's National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is extremely difficult, Charul Honariya's path to success is incredibly motivating. Carol, who is originally from the village of Kartarpur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, overcome many challenges to win the coveted NEET exam.

Charul's family struggled financially and had to rely on her father's meagre earnings as a labourer and small-scale farmer. It was difficult to support a family of seven on a meagre Rs 8000 per month. Despite all of these obstacles, Charul clung firmly to her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

She faced challenges in her academic career, especially in English, which she worked hard to overcome starting in Class 6. Notwithstanding her financial limitations, Charul pursued NEET during her tenth grade year. She applied for a scholarship and was accepted into a prestigious NEET coaching centre, even though she lacked the funds for private coaching.

Driven by tenacity and willpower, Charul committed two years to rigorous training. Her hard work paid off as she achieved an amazing 93 percent in her Class 12 results, placing her among the top students in her district. But Charul wanted to pass the NEET and get into the best medical school in the country, AIIMS New Delhi.

Charul persevered even after her first attempt in 2019 did not meet her expectations. She not only made amends but also placed highly in NEET 2020, achieving an impressive 680 out of 720. Her All-India Rank (AIR) of 631, which she received for this outstanding accomplishment, allowed her to be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi and fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor.

Charul Honariya's journey is a monument to the human spirit, demonstrating that seeds of determination can grow into fields of success even in the most barren environments. No matter what kind of soil someone was raised in, her story never stops ringing out, inspiring others to rise above the odds and pursue their dreams.