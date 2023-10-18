NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

Dr Prakash Khetan took time out from his busy schedule to prepare for NEET exam with his daughter Mitali and his strategy paid off in the end.

Parents always want their children to do good in exams and they do not hesitate to talk extra steps in order to ensure that their children succeed in professional entrance exams like NEET, IIT-JEE, etc. But 49-year-old Dr Prakash Khaitan from Uttar Pradesh did something unique to motivate his daughter Mitali in order to help her clear the NEET medical entrance examination. Dr Khetan, who is a highly skilled neurosurgeon, prepared and appeared for the NEET all-India entrance exam with his 18-year-old daughter Mitali. Both Dr Khetan and Mitali succeeded in cracking the NEET exam this year.

“My daughter was struggling to retain her interest in studies post Covid-19. I got her admitted to a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan, but she was not comfortable with the environment there and returned home. With tough competition for bagging a MBBS seat in India, I decided to motivate my daughter by studying along with her and appearing in the NEET (UG)-2023 exam with her,” Dr Khetan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Dr Khetan took time out from his busy schedule to prepare for NEET exam with his daughter and his strategy paid off in the end. “It was a after a gap of 30-odd years that I prepared for the medical entrance exam, something which I had done as a student while appearing for CPMT in 1992. I guided Mitali and constantly tried to motivate her to put in the hard work that the entrance exam needs to clear it,” Dr Khetan said.

When the result for NEET (UG)-2023 exam was declared in June, Mitali made her father proud by securing more marks than Dr Khaitan. Mitali got over 90 percentile while Dr Khaitan secured 89 percentile.

Dr Khetan is a very famous neurosurgeon in Prayagraj and is a Guinness World Records holder for performing an eight-hour surgery on an eight-year-old girl in order to remove 296 cysts from her brain.