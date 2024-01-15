NEET success story: Meet daily wage labourer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked MBBS exam without coaching with score…

He used to study from 4 pm until 12 pm and again from 3 am till 8 am every day.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most difficult entrance examinations to crack in the country, but the NEET success story of Umer Ahmad Ganie, a native of Zagigam, a small place in Kashmir's Pulwama district, achieved a rare feat by passing NEET UG 2023.

When Umer Ahmad Ganie took the NEET 2022 exam, he was just 19 years old. He was on track to become the first doctor in his family, ending the cycle of poverty in his family. But it was not an easy road to success for him.

Ganie is a painter and daily wage labourer in his community, living in a small village in the Pulwama region of Kashmir. His family was overjoyed to hear that he had passed the NEET exam while he was wrapping up a painting work in his village.

Umaid, who has been struggling with poverty since birth, began working as a wage labourer daily at a young age in his small Pulwama hamlet. At the age of sixteen, he began working alongside his brother to help his father provide for the family.

Umer started working as a worker full-time after his father fell ill. He used to attend school until 2:00 pm and work as a wage labourer until 7:00 or 8:00 pm every day. However, he never let go of his desire to pursue higher degrees and become a doctor.

The only money their family had ever had was Rs 600 a day from Umer Ahmad Ganie. Umer used to get up at 8 p.m. every day, go home, and study until three in the morning, only to get up at six a.m. for school.

Umer, who had been working hard, was rewarded when he finally passed the NEET 2022 exam with a remarkable 601 out of 720, which would have allowed him to get into a top government college.