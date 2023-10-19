Headlines

Education

NEET success story: Labourer’s daughter with Rs 8000 family income topped NEET, got into AIIMS; AIR was…

Beating all odds, a labourer’s daughter ended up topping the NEET exam on her second attempt and secured a seat at the prestigious medical college AIIMS.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the toughest entrance exams to crack in India, but one girl beat all odds to top the examination, despite her limitations or financial background. The NEET success story of Charul Honariya is nothing short of inspiring.

Charul Honariya belongs to the Kartarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, with her farmer being a small-scale farmer, struggling to make ends meet. Charul’s father used to work hard all year round, farming on his small land and working as a labourer for other farms.

Managing a family of seven was a difficult task for Charul’s father, with their entire family income per month being just around Rs 8000. However, the 18-year-old girl never let go of her childhood dream of becoming a doctor and worked hard towards her goal.

Charul was weak in English and started to polish her language skills in Class 6. Soon, she utilized her zeal for education and started preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET when she was in Class 10. Her family did not have money for private coaching so she ended up applying for a scholarship and entered into a top NEET coaching centre.

After preparing relentlessly for two years, Charul Honariya passed her Class 12 exams with 93 percent, being one of the toppers in her district. However, she had her sight set on cracking NEET and studying in AIIMS New Delhi, the top medical college of the country.

Charul first appeared in the NEET exam in 2019 but was not satisfied with her score. In her second attempt, she was one of the toppers in NEET 2020. With a stellar score of 680 out of 720, Charul got an all India rank (AIR) of 631, getting into AIIMS New Delhi and soon becoming a doctor.

