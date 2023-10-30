Headlines

NEET success story: From studying at bus stands, railway stations, this girl cleared medical exam on her third attempt

Kriti took a drop after failing to clear the exams and appeared for NEET in 2013. She had also taken the UPCPMT, but she couldn't score well. Her hard work paid off when she wrote the exam for the third time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

NEET success story: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is considered one of the toughest exams in India. It requires a lot of hard work and determination to clear the exam and to prove the theory right, a girl named Kriti Agarwal cleared the NEET exam in the third attempt. Know her success story. 

Kriti Agarwal with her hardworking skills and not giving up attitude led her to find success in life. She cleared the medical entrance exam for the third time. In 2012, she gave AIPMT, followed by NEEt in 2013 and again in 2014. She even dropped twice to keep her focus on clearing the medical exam. Kriti qualified when she gave her AIPMT in 2012 but couldn’t pass the final round. She didn’t lose hope and she continued to work hard. 

She took a drop after failing to clear the exams and appeared for NEET in 2013. She put everything aside that would distract her like Facebook and WhatsApp. She deliberately lost contacts of her school friends from her mobile phone to avoid getting distracted. 

Kriti started to focus her loose ends first and began with Physics and Chemistry. She started to practice Physics questions every day and gave all the tests throughout the year. She didn’t even take breaks while she was going from her home to the coaching centre. According to the reports, she had studied when she waited for the bus at the bus stop and even on the local train while waiting on the platform. 

Her parents were very understanding and supportive. They knew she was working hard so they used to avoid disturbing her. They used to give her all the space to continue her studies. 

Kriti had also taken the UPCPMT, but she couldn't score well because it was a UP Board course, reported News18. Despite receiving a 1900 on this test, she was not chosen. She was left with two choices: pursue a B.Sc. or leave. But she could not even picture herself sitting in a B.Sc. college because she was so focused on earning a place in a medical college.

She made the decision to take a break and study more after talking to his coaching class instructor about her issue. Kriti then put in a lot of effort during the year to earn an All India Rank of 1084. She has now successfully completed the first step toward becoming a doctor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

