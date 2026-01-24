NEET SS Exam 2025: Final results announced at natboard.edu.in by NBEMS, scorecards available from February 2

NBEMS has announced the final results of NEET SS 2025, conducted in December for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB courses. Candidates scoring at or above the 50th percentile have qualified. Scorecards will be available from February 2, 2026 on the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the final results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025. The examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super speciality programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.

NBEMS has confirmed that candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, on or after February 2, 2026.

Results Based on Final Answer Key

According to NBEMS, the results have been prepared using the final answer key after a detailed post-examination review process. The board stated that each question paper was scrutinised by expert faculty members from the relevant speciality to ensure technical accuracy.

If any question was found to be technically flawed, full marks for that question were awarded to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted it. This process, NBEMS said, was carried out to ensure fairness and transparency in the evaluation.

Qualifying Criteria and Cut-Off Scores

Candidates scoring at or above the 50th percentile in their respective question paper groups have been declared qualified in NEET SS 2025. The qualifying cut-off scores vary across specialities, reflecting differences in difficulty levels and competition.

The qualifying scores out of a total of 600 marks include 284 for the Anaesthesiology group, 288 for Critical Care Medicine, 294 for ENT, and 225 for the Medical group. Higher cut-offs were recorded in subjects such as Microbiology (389), Obstetrics and Gynaecology (355), Radiodiagnosis (356), and Psychiatry (324). The Surgical group recorded a qualifying score of 288.

Verification During Admission

NBEMS also clarified that the aggregate marks secured by candidates in all MBBS professional examinations, as declared in their NEET SS application forms, will be verified by the counselling or admitting authorities at the time of admission. Any discrepancy may affect eligibility during counselling.

Purpose of NEET SS

NEET SS is a national-level entrance examination conducted to facilitate admissions into super speciality medical courses across India. It provides a single, standardised and merit-based selection process for DM and MCh programmes.

The exam is open to medical graduates who have completed MBBS along with a postgraduate qualification such as MD or MS. Through NEET SS, NBEMS aims to ensure transparency and uniformity in admissions to advanced medical training programmes nationwide.