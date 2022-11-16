NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022 released at mcc.nic.in, registrations start November 22

File Photo

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. NEET SS Counselling dates for Rounds 1 and 2 have been released.

The counselling registration is scheduled to begin on November 22. All the candidates who want to apply for the NEET SS Counselling can visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

READ | NEET 2023 Exam Date: Officials say NEET UG notification for 2023 NOT expected this month, check details

According to the official schedule released, the NEET SS Counselling will begin on November 22 and will be held till November 28, 2022. NEET SS Seat allotment result 2022 would be released on December 1, 2022. Candidates will be required to proceed with the further admission process from December 2.

Here is the complete schedule

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022

Round 1

Registration/ Payment: November 22 to November 28 (up to noon)

Choice filling/ Locking: November 25 to November 28 (up to 11:55 pm)

Choice-locking from 4 pm on November 28 to 11:55 pm on November 28

Processing of Seat allotment: November 29 to November 30

Result: December 1

Reporting to the allotted institute: December 2 to December 7, 2022.

READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check steps

Round 2

Registration/ Payment: December 9 to December 14 (up to noon)

Choice filling/ Locking: December 10 to December 14 (up to 11:55 pm)

Choice-locking from December 14 to 11:55 pm on December 14

Processing of Seat allotment: December 15 to December 16

Result: December 17

Reporting to the allotted institute: December 18 to December 24.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 will be held based on the marks scored by the candidates in the exam. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the NEET SS Result 2022 on September 15, 2022.