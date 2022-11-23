NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 registration link active at mcc.nic.in, last date for choice filling November 28

File Photo

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling has begun for Round 1 which is being conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The link to register and choice filling has also been made active. Candidates who want to register for the Super Specialty Counselling can do so on the official website of MCC - www.mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to register for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling is November 28, 2022. The schedule reads, "The Choice Filling will be available from November 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022, and the choice Locking Facility will be available from 04:00 pm of November 28, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022."

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Dates

Registration date: November 22 to November 28 (up to 12 noon)

Choice filling/Locking: November 25 to November 28 (up to 11:55 pm)

Choice-locking from 4 pm on November 28 to 11:55 pm on November 28

Processing of Seat allotment: November 29 to November 30

Result: December 1, 2022

It is important to note that MCC has delayed the allotment result by 10 days. The notice read, "This is in reference to the commencement of Round-1 of SS counselling 2022 which was scheduled to begin from 22.11.2022. However, as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras dated 18.11.2022 in W.P No. 30666 of 2022, the Hon’ble Court has directed to delay the seat allotment for Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022 by 10 days to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court for clarification. In the meantime Registration process for Round-1 can be started."

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Notice

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Super Specialty Counselling

Step 3: Click on the "New Candidate Registration" link

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and other details

Step 5 Complete the form and pay the fees.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.