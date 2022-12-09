NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment provisional result has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee on December 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. A total of 3,654 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

As per the official notice, in case of any discrepancy, candidates can inform MCC of DGHS till December 9, 2022 upto 8 am through email on the email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com. After the release of round 1 final allotment, candidates are required to report at the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022 (whose names are on the allotment list). If a candidate does not want to join, s/he can resign from the seat and will be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC said in a statement.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in

On the home page, click on the 'Super Speciality' tab

Click on the 'provisional result of SS 2022 round 1' link

NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of the confirmation page.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: Direct link