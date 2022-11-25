NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to begin the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Choice filling today, November 25, 2022. All the candidates who have registered for the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 can submit their choices starting today on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

As per the official counselling schedule issued by MCC, candidates would be allowed to submit their choices till November 28, 2022. The schedule reads, "The Choice Filling will be available from November 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022, and the choice Locking Facility will be available from 04:00 pm of November 28, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022."

Candidates need to register themselves using their credentials used for the NEET Super Specialty exam before they start filling in their choices.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Super Specialty Counselling' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link provided for 'Online Registration'

Step 4: Log in using your NEET SS Roll number, password, and other credentials.

READ | RSCIT October 2022 Result released at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download scores

Step 5: Fill in the choice preferences

Step 6: Lock the choices on the day of choice locking and submit the form.

Candidates should know that the choice-locking process would begin on November 28, 2022, which is also the last day for submitting choices. The choice locking would start at 4 pm and conclude at 11:55 pm on November 28, 2022.

