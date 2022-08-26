NEET SS admit card 2022: NBE to release hall ticket soon at nbe.edu.in, check details

File photo

National Board of Examinations (NBE) to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Admit card 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET SS 2022 admit card will be released this week. Once released, admit card will be available on the official website—nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 and 2 for different groups.

NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET SS link

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the NEET SS admit card link

Use your login ID and password and click submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check your hall ticket

Download and take a printout

NEET-SS 2022 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2022-23 which will include the following: