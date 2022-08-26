NEET SS admit card 2022: NBE to release hall ticket soon at nbe.edu.in, check details

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:17 AM IST
National Board of Examinations (NBE) to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Admit card 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET SS 2022 admit card will be released this week. Once released, admit card will be available on the official website—nbe.edu.in.
NEET SS 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 and 2 for different groups.
NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download
- Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in
- Click on the NEET SS link
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Click on the NEET SS admit card link
- Use your login ID and password and click submit
- Your admit card will appear on the screen
- Check your hall ticket
- Download and take a printout
NEET-SS 2022 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2022-23 which will include the following:
- All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.
- All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions
- All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses)