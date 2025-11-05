FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

NEET SS 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check important dates, direct LINK to apply here

NBEMS states that the NEET SS 2025 application form must be submitted by November 25 at 11:55 pm.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

NEET SS 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check important dates, direct LINK to apply here
NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates can now apply via the official website at natboard.edu.in. The board states that the NEET SS 2025 application form must be submitted by November 25 at 11:55 p.m.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Important dates

  1. Online registration and submission of application form: November 5, 2025 (3 PM) to November 25, 2025 (11:55 PM)
  2. Final edit window (for photo, signature, and thumb impression): December 12 – December 14, 2025
  3. Test city announcement: December 12, 2025
  4. Admit card release date: December 22, 2025
  5. NEET SS 2025 exam dates: December 26 and 27, 2025
  6. Eligibility cut-off date for MD/MS/DNB qualification: January 31, 2026
  7. Result declaration (tentative): January 28, 2026

Steps to register for NEET SS 2025 Registration 

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "NEET SS 2025 Registration" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your name, date of birth, nationality, email address, and mobile number when creating a new user account.

Step 4: Enter your login information and complete the NEET SS 2025 application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of papers that include your signature, thumb impression, and photo.

Step 6: Use one of the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 7: Before submitting the final version, thoroughly review every aspect.

Step 8: For future reference, download and print the confirmation paper.

Get the direct link to apply for NEET SS 2025 HERE.

READ | SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

The NEET SS 2025 exam is held for admission to the Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirugiae (MCh) and other specialty courses.

