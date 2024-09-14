NEET SS 2024: Tentative schedule out, exam likely on...

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024 exam. According to the announcement, the exam will take place on March 29 and 30, 2025, at various centers nationwide. NBEMS has advised applicants to regularly check the official website for updates, including the final exam schedule, which will be published in the NEET-SS 2024 Information Bulletin.

"Pursuant to the approval of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission, vide its letter dated 12.09.2024 and in compliance to the orders dated 14.08.2024 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the tentative schedule for conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Superspecialty is being notified. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2024 on 29th and 30th March 2025 at various examination centres across the country."

"Please refer to the Information Bulletin of NEET-SS 2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details as and when notified. For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main "

The NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) exam is held for doctors with postgraduate qualifications such as MD, MS, DNB, or equivalent degrees, seeking admission to super-speciality courses.

Previously, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision not to conduct the NEET-SS exam this year. The court ruled that the postponement was "fairly equitable" and not "arbitrary," thereby rejecting the challenge.