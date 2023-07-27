NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

The last date to apply is August 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) is to begin the registration process for National Eligibility-cum-Entyrance Test Super Seaciality (NEET SS) from today (July 27, 2023). NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination conducted as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The last date to apply is August 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in. NEET-SS 2023 is scheduled to be on September 9 and September 10, 2023 in a computer-based format.
NEET SS Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Online Application Submission: 27th July 2023 to 16th August 2023
- Edit Window for All Applicants: 19th August 2023 to 21st August 2023
- Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images 26th August 2023 to 28th August 2023
- Issue of Admit Card: 4th September 2023
- Examination Date: 9th & 10th September 2023
- Cut Off Date: 30th September 2023
- Declaration of Result By 30th September 2023
- Commencement of academic session term: 15th October 2023
- Last date up to which students can be admitted/ joined: 31st October 2023