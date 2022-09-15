NEET SS 2022 Result to be declared today on nbe.edu.in, know how to check scorecard

File photo

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to release NEET SS 2022 result soon. As per the official schedule issued, NBE to declare the NEET SS Result today, September 15, 2022. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their NEET SS Result, scorecard on the official websites – nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Candidates need at least 50 percentile to qualify for the exam. Qualified candidates will be able to take part in the NEET SS counselling process administered by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). NEET SS 2022 was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022.

NEET-SS 2022 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2022-23 which will include the following:

All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.

All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions

All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses)

NEET SS 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link available on the homepage

Step 3. Choose the result PDF for the respective super speciality course.

Step 4. Find your NEET SS 2022 roll number.

Step 5. Check the marks and rank.

Step 6. Take a printout of the NEET SS 2022 list.