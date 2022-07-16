NEET SS 2022 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, know how to apply

File photo

NEET SS 2022 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has begun the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for NEET SS 2022 through the official website - natboard.edu.in.

NBE NEET SS 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

"The National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 14.06.2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces to conduct the NEET-SS 2022 on 1st and 2nd September 2022 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 1st and 2nd September 2022 as detailed in the Information Bulletin," the NBE said in the official notification.

The last date to apply for NEET SS 2022 application form is August 4 (till 11:55 pm). NEET-SS 2022 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination

for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2022-23 which will include the following:

• All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.

• All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions

• All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses)

NEET SS 2022 Registration: How To Fill Application Form