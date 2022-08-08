Search icon
NTA NEET SS 2022: Application correction window opens today, make changes at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS 2022 application correction window will open today nbe.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

NEET SS 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET SS 2022 window for application form editing opens today - August 8. Candidates who have to make changes can do so from the official website-- nbe.edu.in. 

NEET SS 2022 Edit Window would close on August 10, as per the information bulletin. Candidates are informed that after this period, the edit window would close and they will not be able to make any changes. The forms submitted during this time will be considered final.

Candidates would need their login credentials to access their NEET SS application forms in order to edit their forms. 

NEET SS 2022: How to edit

Candidates must visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the 'NEET SS' tab and then login using your credentials
Your NEET SS application form will be displayed on your screen
Edit and make changes wherever needed
Save them and submit them
After doing that, print a copy of the fresh form based on the changes made.

NEET SS 2022 will be conducted on September 1 and 2 for different groups. Please note that the NEET SS admit card is also expected to be released on August 25 for everyone. 

