NEET-SS 2022: NBEMS to revise National Eligibility Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam dates soon, know details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) exam 2022 dates soon. NEET-SS exam 2022 revised dates will be released soon on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2022 exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 18 and 19, 2022 across the country, however, NBEMS has decided to revise the dates soon.

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

NEET-SS 2021 is a computer-based examination conducted by NBEMS at various exam centres engaged for the purpose.