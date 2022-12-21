NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC releases important notice for Round 1 candidates, read here

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released a notification for the NEET SS Counselling 2022 candidates on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. MCC receives candidates who have been allocated seats through INI SS Entrance Examination held by AIIMS and other partaking AIIMS PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and have also been allotted seats through MCC.

The notice read, "Hence, in larger interest of such candidates, the competent authority has decided to allow initialization without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in Round 1 of SS Counselling 2022 conducted by MCC. The facility will be provided from December 21, 2022, to December 22, 2022, so that they are able to join the allotted seat in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per the policy resignation is not allowed from Round 1 onwards."

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Notice

All the candidates who want to get admitted should send their INI SS allotment letter to MCC via email id: colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com up to noon on December 21, 2022, and gather the original documents from the assigned college of counselling held by MCC.

The NEET SS Counselling Round 2 registrations are currently ongoing. The registrations started on December 19, 2022, and the last date to register is December 24, 2022, up to noon. The payment facility will be available till December 24, 2022, at 3 pm. The Choice Filling also started on December 19 and will be available till 11.55 pm on December 24 and choice locking will start from 4 pm on December 24 till 11.55 pm.