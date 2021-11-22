NEET SS 2021: Registration ends today on nbe.edu.in - Details here

The registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super-Specialty (NEET SS) ends today – November 22, 2021. Interested candidates can register online on nbe.edu.in by 11:55 pm today. The National Board of Education (NBE) will conduct the examination on January 10, 2022.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET SS 2021 examination can do so by visiting the official registration portal on the website of NBE, nbe.edu.in. The NEET SS 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022.

The official notification of NBE states, “In the forthcoming registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 shall be able to EDIT their choices for eligible super-speciality courses and those who are yet to register shall be able to register AFRESH for NEET-SS 2021.”

NEET SS 2021: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for NEET SS registration.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Generate your login credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make the application fee payment online.

Step 6: Submit the form and save it for future reference.

Candidates who successfully register for the NEET SS 2021 examination will also have the provision to edit their forms from December 20 to 23. As per the NBE academic calendar, the admit card for NEET SS 2021 examination will be issued on January 3, 2022.