NEET SS Mop-up Result 2022 declared at mcc.nic.in: Details here

NEET SS Mop-Up Round result 2022

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, NEET Super Speciality, SS Final Results for the Special Mop-Up Round has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC on June 25, at the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET SS 2021 Counseling can now check their Final Results for the Special Mop-Up Round on the website.

The candidates who make it to the final results list will now have to report to the college or institute that has been allotted to them.

NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final Results – How to Check

Visit the website of MCC mcc.nic.in

Click on the Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021

Refer to the direct link given above

Enter your roll number in the document to search

Download and take a printout.

NEET SS 2021 Admission: Documents

NEET SS seat allotment letter 2021

Admit Card of NEET SS

NEET SS result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council

Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth

ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card.

