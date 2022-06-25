NEET SS Mop-up Result 2022 declared at mcc.nic.in: Details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, NEET Super Speciality, SS Final Results for the Special Mop-Up Round has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC on June 25, at the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET SS 2021 Counseling can now check their Final Results for the Special Mop-Up Round on the website.
The candidates who make it to the final results list will now have to report to the college or institute that has been allotted to them.
NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final Results – How to Check
- Visit the website of MCC mcc.nic.in
- Click on the Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021
- Refer to the direct link given above
- Enter your roll number in the document to search
- Download and take a printout.
NEET SS 2021 Admission: Documents
- NEET SS seat allotment letter 2021
- Admit Card of NEET SS
- NEET SS result
- MBBS degree certificate
- MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality
- Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council
- Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth
- ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card.
