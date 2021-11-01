NEET SS 2021: Application and correction window reopens today on nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the application window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 at 3 pm today (November 1). Candidates who have already applied for the exam can also edit their application forms during this window. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 10, 2022. Candidates can go through the details on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2021 application window will be closed on November 22. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

NEET SS 2021: Important dates

Last date to submit applications: November 22, 2021, till 11:55 pm

Editing of Applications: December 1 to 7, 2021

NEET SS Admit Card 2021: January 3, 2021

NEET SS 2021 Exam Date: January 10, 2021

A revised schedule has been prepared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for the exam. This was done after NBE gave assurance to the Supreme Court that the exam will be conducted as per the 'old pattern.'

NEET SS 2021: Steps to apply

- Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

- Click on the 'New Registration' link (to be activated at 3 pm)

- Enter the required details -- Unique ID and Password being displayed on the screen

- Login using the same ID and Password

- Enter your details and upload the required documents and submit the application fee

- Keep a printout for future references.