NTA NEET UG 2022 Result OUT: Rajasthan's Tanishka tops exam, total 993069 students qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result soon today at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17.

NTA NEET UG 2022: Number of students pass

A total of 993069 candidates have passed the NTA NEET UG 2022 exam, out of which 429160 are male. 563902 female and 7 transgender.

NTA NEET UG 2022: Topper

Rajasthan’s Tanishka has topped the exam with 99.9997733 percentile score. A total of 993069 students have passed the exam.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check

Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

As many as 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam and 95 percent of candidates appeared for the exam, as per NTA. The medical entrance exam was conducted in 497 Indian cities and in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City.

