NTA NEET UG 2022 Result SHORTLY: See website, alternate ways to check NEET UG result

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result is be declared shortly at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result soon today at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. 

As many as 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam and 95 percent of candidates appeared for the exam, as per NTA. The medical entrance exam was conducted in 497 Indian cities and in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check 

  • Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Candidates waiting for the NEET UG 2022 Result can also check the medical entrance exam result from the UMANG App. 

