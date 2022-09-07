Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result delayed: Students share hilarious memes on Twitter

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result likely to be out soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in today (September 7) for about 18 lakh candidates who are waiting for the medical entrance result. 

The NEET UG 2022 result was expected to be out at 6 pm, which has been delayed. Candidates who are waiting for the result have taken it to Twitter to share hillarious memes. Check out some such funny memes.

 

 

 

 

 

Read: NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Update: NTA NEET UG 2022 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; official link, other details here

 

