NTA NEET UG 2022 Result delayed: Students share hilarious memes on Twitter

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in today (September 7) for about 18 lakh candidates who are waiting for the medical entrance result.
The NEET UG 2022 result was expected to be out at 6 pm, which has been delayed. Candidates who are waiting for the result have taken it to Twitter to share hillarious memes. Check out some such funny memes.
#NeetResult #neetug22 #NEETUG2022result
Neet UG results will be out today
When someone asks students what's next?: pic.twitter.com/bGjRWBIXYB — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 7, 2022
Students waiting for #NeetResult be like#neet #NEETUG2022 #NEETUG #NEET2022 pic.twitter.com/kMVPXoasbV — SAMPATH RAJ (@sampathraj23) September 7, 2022
parents watching their child wait for NEET Ug result since the last 50days : pic.twitter.com/qCOCi2EqjP — Doraemon (@Doraemon15j) September 7, 2022
Neet UG Result be like #NEETUG #NEETUG2022 #NeetResult#NEET2022 #NEETUG2022result #NEETresult2022 pic.twitter.com/PR4Wmuzddr — Sunny verma (@Sunnyverma0001) September 7, 2022
