The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the NEET UG Exam 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in using login credentials. The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted at 5453 locations in more than 500 cities nationwide. Over 22.7 lakh people registered for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key. The NEET UG counselling schedule is likely to be released soon by the Medical Counselling Committee. The MCC website will have the dates and more information about the undergraduate course counselling.

NEET UG 2025 Top 3 rank holders

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar has topped NEET UG 2025 with a stunning 99.9999547 percentile and AIR 1.

has topped NEET UG 2025 with a stunning 99.9999547 percentile and AIR 1. Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh has secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025 with 99.9999095 percentile.

from Madhya Pradesh has secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025 with 99.9999095 percentile. Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra has bagged AIR 3 in NEET UG 2025 with a 99.9998189 percentile.

How to Check NEET UG Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2025 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: NEET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download scorecard PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for future references

