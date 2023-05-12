NEET Result 2023: NTA likely to announce NEET UG result in June, check latest updates here

File photo

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 was succesfully conducted on May 7 and the candidates are waiting for the result, and final answer key release dates. As per past year trends, NTA NEET UG Result is announced within 1.5 months since the exam is conducted. This year, NTA is likely to declare the NEET UG result in June. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep checking the official NTA NEET website-neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

Once released, NEET UG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key by paying Rs 200 per answer challenge within a specific period.

The NTA successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on May 7. However, NEET UG in Manipur has been postponed due to the current law and order situation of the state. Nearly 20 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exam. The exam was conducted in 499 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam was held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “NEET UG Answer Key 2023,” link

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference