NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Likely TOMORROW at neet.nta.nic.in: How to check here

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 result tomorrow (September 7) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17.

As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the 18.72 lakh registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

