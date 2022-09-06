Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Likely TOMORROW at neet.nta.nic.in: How to check here

NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be declared tomorrow at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 result tomorrow (September 7) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. 

As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the 18.72 lakh registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future use.

