Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key likely to be out by THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in: Details here

NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be out by August 14 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key likely to be out by THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in: Details here
NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key by August 14 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in, as per various media reports. 

Along with the NEET UG answer key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets will be uploaded in the website. 

Once the answer key is released, the candidates would get about 48 hours to raise objections. Experts have already pointed out at least three questions that need to be corrected in the question papers. Students would have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required. 

Once the objections are received, NTA would compile the final answer key, the basis on which the result would be declared. Last year, the final answer key was released soon after. NEET Result 2022 is expected to be announced latest by August 31, this year.

Read: NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check past-year trends on release date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Sorry god, I have to do this': MP thief bows to goddess idol before stealing donation box
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.