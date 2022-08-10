NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key likely to be out by THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in: Details here

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key by August 14 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in, as per various media reports.

Along with the NEET UG answer key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets will be uploaded in the website.

Once the answer key is released, the candidates would get about 48 hours to raise objections. Experts have already pointed out at least three questions that need to be corrected in the question papers. Students would have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required.

Once the objections are received, NTA would compile the final answer key, the basis on which the result would be declared. Last year, the final answer key was released soon after. NEET Result 2022 is expected to be announced latest by August 31, this year.

