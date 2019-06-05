NEET Result 2019: Results released announced at ntaneet.nic.in, Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan tops

The NEET Medical Result 2019 has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In the official document, the board has mentioned that results will soon be published on these portals- ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in.

A total of 1410755 students appeared for the examination out of which 797042 cleared the examination.

The male count stood at 351278 and the female count stood at 445761.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2019 examination and Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana came out on top among female toppers.

NTA conducted NEET 2019 examination on May 5 and May 20. The NEET 2019 conducted the examination on May 20 for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose train got delayed.

The NEET answer key 2019 has already been released by NTA and accepted copies for revaluation till May 31.

Follow the steps to download the NEET 2019 results

1 Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

2- Click on download NEET Result 2019 tab

3- Enter the required details

4- NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference

The directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI) will be used to prepare the merit list.

Based on the NEET Medical merit list 2019 and NEET Dental merit list 2019, the admission procedure will be done.

Here is the minimum mark list that will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list

1 General category candidates- 50 percentile

2 Pwd candidates- 45 percentile

3 SC/ST category candidates- 40 percentile

The NEET counselling schedule will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the result of NEET 2018 is declared.

In 2018, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.