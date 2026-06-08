NEET Re-examination: What steps has NTA taken to ensure fool-proof security of question papers amid leak claims?

NTA has built a multi-layer security system for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam after the leak controversy. Here, know what security measures are taken by the authorities after the leak controversy cancelled the May exam.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency have enforced stringent measures to restore trust and confidence after the leak controversy that has led to several suicides and political and social outrage.

Re-NEET 2026: What steps has NTA taken to ensure the security of question papers

With the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination just a few weeks away, authorities have directed every expert involved in setting, moderating and translating the NEET re-exam question paper to move to a secure and undisclosed location. They are placed under strict lockdown until the examination concludes on June 21. Only authorised personnel have access to the premises. Usage of phones, laptops, internet access and virtually all outside communication has been restricted under an unprecedented security protocol. The measures come into place after paper leak allegations forced the cancellation of the original test and affected more than 22 lakh candidates.

NTA has built a multi-layer security system for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam after the leak controversy. Every stage - from question creation, translation, printing, packaging, storage, transport, to distribution - is under tighter scrutiny with compartmentalised access so no one person sees the full chain. Transport is getting high-security treatment, including possible use of Indian Air Force aircraft. The Education Ministry and NTA say they’ve reviewed past vulnerabilities and added safeguards to improve confidentiality and accountability.

NEET re-exam paper leak claims: NTA urges students to ignore rumours

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a warning to students, urging them to ignore social media rumours alleging a "leak" or "sale" of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper. The testing agency labelled such claims as "false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead".

In a post on X, the NTA said that these tactics are the work of "organised cheating rackets" aiming to exploit the anxiety of students and are part of a scam designed to "extort money".

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper. These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake "papers," and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA said.

Further, NTA said that they are "actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cybercrime authorities for immediate takedown and action." "NTA is filing a formal complaint with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content -- and attempting to defraud students -- is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible," the post said.

(With inputs from ANI)