NEET Re-examination: Govt strengthens security measures including Telegram ban to prevent another paper leak

The NTA is fully prepared to conduct the NEET re-examination on June 21, 2026. After Telegram ban, the government has put in place strict measures to prevent another paper leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully prepared to conduct the NEET re-examination on June 21, 2026. After a major controversy, the agency has brought in a remarkable security framework to prevent even a slight possibility of a question paper leak and restore confidence in the medical entrance exam process.

One of the initial measures to prevent paper leaks includes the telegram ban and transport of question papers by IAF, among others. Below are some of the major measures taken by the agency:

1. Temporary ban on Telegram

The Government has temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India till June 22, 2026. The decision was taken due to incidences of use of the platform by rackets of organised cheating and leaking papers.

2. Paper setters to work in isolation

The authorities have kept all paper setters responsible for preparing the question paper, under strict lockdown till June 21, 2026. According to a report by The Times of India, the paper setters, along with moderators, and translators have been kept at an undisclosed location and are barred from:

-Any outside contact

-Using mobile phones, laptops, and personal communication devices

-Access to the internet

3. IAF transporting question papers

In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been asked to transport NEET question papers. This is done to ensure a safe and smooth examination process.

4. Paper, CISF guard

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order dated June 7 said that after the papers leave the source, the police will escort them, and the CISF and CRPF personnel will guard them till they reach their requisite exam centers across the country.

5. Multi-layer monitoring system

NTA has now implemented a multi-layer monitoring system to keep a constant eye on the examination process. Senior officials are holding regular review meetings to check and remove the loopholes. Multiple security personnel have been deployed at every exam center.

Biometric and facial recognition verification

Tech security features like biometric attendance systems, facial recognition, and others have been put in place at exam halls. Real-time CCTV monitoring is also being put at these centers.

7. Stricter candidate verification

Strict checking of candidates like their identity cards, document verification and frisking procedures have been strengthened. The security personnel have been ordered to strictly verify admit cards and identification documents.