NEET Re-Exam 'Solver Gang' busted in Bihar: 30 arrested, including 9 impersonators; details inside

Lakhisarai police busted a NEET UG Re-Exam impersonation racket, arresting 30 people including 9 impersonators caught at KRK High School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Hasanpur School.

A major crackdown during NEET UG Re-Exam took place, foiling an impersonation racket in Lakhisarai, Bihar. Authorities caught impostors at 3 exam centres in the district who had allegedly replaced actual candidates to take the test on their behalf. The crackdown comes amid heightened scrutiny around NEET exams, with officials tightening verification processes to curb such fraud.

NEET Re-Exam: Solver gang busted in Bihar, 30 arrested

During checks, 30 people were arrested, including 9 impersonators caught appearing in place of other candidates, one from KRK High School, seven from Kendriya Vidyalaya, and one from Hasanpur School. The arrested accused are reportedly from different districts. Another 21 people were held for suspected involvement in the exam fraud.

Authorities are now probing their role in the wider network. SDM Prabhakar Kumar and SDPO Shivam Kumar are supervising interrogations, and based on inputs, a special police team is conducting raids at linked locations to crack down further.

Police say Mayank, a PMCH Hajipur student, allegedly conspired with staff from the biometric verification firm to sneak into an exam centre by posing as their employee. But he was caught at the site itself. During questioning, Mayank shared key details that helped police track down other employees of the biometric company. That eventually led to the exposure of the wider solver gang network.

On cheating cases in the NEET-UG re-examination, National Testing Agency DG Abhishek Singh told ANI that some students were trying to smuggle in mobile phones. "Somebody was trying to impersonate. We do all level of frisking and checking and CCTV surveillance and biometric authentication to check these malpractices."

#WATCH | Delhi | On cheating cases in the NEET-UG re-examination, National Testing Agency DG Abhishek Singh says, "Some cases were reported from Bihar, Lakhisarai. In some cases some students were trying to smuggle in mobile phones. Somebody was trying to impersonate. We do all… pic.twitter.com/pHZaxo3gL6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Despite the tight security, secure paper transport and enhanced biometric checks, the quick arrests in Bihar show how deep-rooted the problem is. Organised syndicates are still trying to break into India’s biggest medical entrance exam.

NEET Re-Exam 2026

Despite the earlier disruption, over 22 lakh medical aspirants sat for the NEET UG re-test across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations. The exam was held in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, with compensatory time given to PwD candidates.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre called out the "fake video" being circulated on social media, claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram. The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday termed the video fake, stating "reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false."

In a statement, NTA also maintained that the re-examination was conducted successfully on Sunday, and warned against spreading misinformation on social media.