NEET UG 2026 Topper: Who is Aryan Gupta? Doctor's son secures AIR 1, inspired by grandmother's cancer battle

The National Testing Agency(NTA)on Thursday declared the much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. About 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses. Aryan Gupta has emerged as the top scorer in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an exceptional percentile of 99.9999.

The National Testing Agency(NTA)on Thursday declared the much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. About 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses. Aryan Gupta has emerged as the top scorer in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an exceptional percentile of 99.9999.

Who is Aryan Gupta?

Hailing from Punjab's Ludhiana, Aryan scored 715 out of 720, with an outstanding 99.9999 percentile. His parents, both father and mother, are doctors. It was his grandmother's death by cancer that inspired him to become a doctor. Since the third standard, he pledged to become an oncologist. He studied for 16-17 hours and worked hard to achieve the feat.

"I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it feels surreal now, like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good...," Gupta told PTI.

Aryan Gupta’s parents are overjoyed at his NEET-UG AIR 1 achievement. Mother, Reenu Gupta, said the family is "on cloud nine" and called it the happiest moment. "It feels wonderful. We're on cloud nine. What could be a happier moment than this? He has worked extremely hard. He studied with complete honesty and dedication. By sincerely following his teachers' guidance, he has reached this milestone," she said.

His father, Dr Sachin Gupta, said there’s "no greater joy for a parent" than seeing both his sons excel. He noted elder son had secured AIR 54 last year, and Aryan, inspired by his brother, did even better. "My younger son, Aryan Gupta, has secured All India Rank 1, and as a parent, there can be no greater joy than this. Last year, my elder son secured All India Rank 54, which was a huge achievement for us. Inspired by his elder brother, Aryan has done even better. There can be no greater happiness for a parent than seeing both children excel in their studies or in any field they choose. I am over the moon. Even when I became a doctor myself, I wasn't this happy. Today, seeing my children achieve this milestone brings me even greater joy," he said.

NEET UG 2026 toppers list

Besides Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 with the same percentile. Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan secured AIR 3 with a percentile of 99.99985, while Ayush Bhalotia of Bihar claimed AIR 4. Kudale Shravani Krishna from Maharashtra emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate, securing AIR 5, followed by Riya Ranjan of Bihar at AIR 6.

Among the top 138 rank holders, Maharashtra recorded the highest representation with 22 candidates, followed by Rajasthan (18) and Punjab (11). Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh had nine candidates each, while Gujarat and Delhi contributed eight candidates each. Several other top rankers shared their preparation strategies and credited consistency, discipline and family support for their performance

. The NTA said the results were announced in time to ensure that the counselling and medical college admission schedule remains on track. In a statement, the NTA said, "11.21 lakh candidates qualify; Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions; Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories; More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women; Examination conducted in 13 languages."

According to the agency, nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was held in 13 languages.

(With inputs from agencies)