NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Ad Case: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime arrests Sumer Singh Meena, Akash Meena

Ahead of the NEET re-exam, aspirants were targeted in two separate frauds, which were recently busted by law enforcement. Ahmedabad Cyber Crime uncovered a Telegram scam promising leaked NEET-UG 2026 papers, while a 19-year-old from Bihar was caught hacking hundreds of student accounts to steal NEET-UG refunds.

Ahead of the NEET re-exam, aspirants were targeted in two separate frauds, which were recently busted by law enforcement. Ahmedabad Cyber Crime uncovered a Telegram scam promising leaked NEET-UG 2026 papers, while a 19-year-old from Bihar was caught hacking hundreds of student accounts to steal NEET-UG refunds.

Accused, Sumer Singh Bharat Lal Meena (L) and Akash Pappulal Meena, were arrested in connection with the alleged advertisement of providing access to the Re-NEET question paper and confidential exam material on social media platforms, in Ahmedabad on Monday.