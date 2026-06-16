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NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Ad Case: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime arrests Sumer Singh Meena, Akash Meena

Ahead of the NEET re-exam, aspirants were targeted in two separate frauds, which were recently busted by law enforcement. Ahmedabad Cyber Crime uncovered a Telegram scam promising leaked NEET-UG 2026 papers, while a 19-year-old from Bihar was caught hacking hundreds of student accounts to steal NEET-UG refunds.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 09:20 AM IST

NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Ad Case: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime arrests Sumer Singh Meena, Akash Meena
Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police arrest 2 in Re-NEET question paper leak ad case Photo Credit: ANI
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Ahead of the NEET re-exam, aspirants were targeted in two separate frauds, which were recently busted by law enforcement. Ahmedabad Cyber Crime uncovered a Telegram scam promising leaked NEET-UG 2026 papers, while a 19-year-old from Bihar was caught hacking hundreds of student accounts to steal NEET-UG refunds.

Accused, Sumer Singh Bharat Lal Meena (L) and Akash Pappulal Meena, were arrested in connection with the alleged advertisement of providing access to the Re-NEET question paper and confidential exam material on social media platforms, in Ahmedabad on Monday. 

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