FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu Jangra, Madhur Virli for objectionable jokes

More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu, Madhur Virli

Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia

Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

NEET Re-Exam Heartbreaks: Father’s viral breakdown after daughter denied late entry, burqa wearing candidate barred

The heartbreaking scenes come against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny on the conduct of NEET UG 2026 re-exam, with the NTA emphasising strict adherence to security protocols to prevent leaks or malpractice.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

NEET Re-Exam Heartbreaks: Father’s viral breakdown after daughter denied late entry, burqa wearing candidate barred
NEET Re-Exam Heartbreaks(Image source: Screenshot from X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heartbreaks and ordeals during NEET Re-Exam continued despite the National Testing Agency's assurance that it was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements. Several candidates across centres have been denied entry due to late arrival, triggering fresh outrage over NTA’s strict timing and dress code rules.

Heartbreaks outside NEET RE-Exam centres across the country

 A viral video showed a father bursting into tears after his daughter was denied entry for arriving late in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. According to media reports, the father, who is reportedly a poor farmer,  pleaded to authorities to take her daughter after a slight delay in biometric verification.. However, in vain, he burst out into tears, and his daughter hugged him. 

In another heartbreaking video from the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, which has gone viral, a mother is begging security guards to let her daughter enter the examination centre after being stopped at the gate. 

In the exam centre in Ajmer, 18-year-old Kulsum Bano is being denied entry because she was wearing a *burqa* and a *dupatta*.

In Bengaluru, candidates were crying as they were denied entry due to late arrival. Their parents alleged that the Congress rally triggered traffic due to which they got late for the exam.

While the agency has not yet commented on these viral videos, the visuals highlighted the plight of the medical aspirants who failed to reappear for the exam. It also showcased the high stakes that lakhs of families experience on test day.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam held successfully on June 21 amid high security

NTA conducted the NEET (UG) re-examination on Sunday, after the paper was leaked during the examination last month. According to the agency, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages.NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the re-examination was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements. "So far, we have not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak. NTA is working aggressively to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident," Singh told reporters on Sunday, as per ANI.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut confirms
Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut
More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu Jangra, Madhur Virli for objectionable jokes
More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu, Madhur Virli
Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia
Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru?
‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated, recalls fire incident on set
‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement