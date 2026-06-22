NEET Re-Exam Heartbreaks: Father’s viral breakdown after daughter denied late entry, burqa wearing candidate barred

The heartbreaking scenes come against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny on the conduct of NEET UG 2026 re-exam, with the NTA emphasising strict adherence to security protocols to prevent leaks or malpractice.

Heartbreaks and ordeals during NEET Re-Exam continued despite the National Testing Agency's assurance that it was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements. Several candidates across centres have been denied entry due to late arrival, triggering fresh outrage over NTA’s strict timing and dress code rules.

Heartbreaks outside NEET RE-Exam centres across the country

A viral video showed a father bursting into tears after his daughter was denied entry for arriving late in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. According to media reports, the father, who is reportedly a poor farmer, pleaded to authorities to take her daughter after a slight delay in biometric verification.. However, in vain, he burst out into tears, and his daughter hugged him.

A slight delay in biometric verification cost them their NEET exam.



Three students in Vidisha missed their chance to appear for the exam.



Years of hard work, hopes, and their parents' sacrifices were left standing outside the gate.pic.twitter.com/wsY44eLk6j — MUSAFIR. (@Peoplepower08) June 22, 2026

In another heartbreaking video from the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, which has gone viral, a mother is begging security guards to let her daughter enter the examination centre after being stopped at the gate.

Heartbreaking! A mother fell at the feet of security guards, begging them to let her daughter inside for the NEET exam—but the gates had already been locked. This is Jagitial, Telangana. A year of hard work, crushed in seconds.



pic.twitter.com/utlMstzE5o June 22, 2026

In the exam centre in Ajmer, 18-year-old Kulsum Bano is being denied entry because she was wearing a *burqa* and a *dupatta*.

18 साल की कुलसुम बानो को अजमेर में NEET एग्जाम सेंटर के अंदर जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा क्योंकि उसने बुर्क़ा और दुपट्टा पहना हुआ है



कुलसुम का कहना है कि NTA ने हमें ऐसे पहनावे की इजाज़त दी है तो ये लोग मुझे क्यों रोक रहें हैं जबकि 3 मई को भी इसी पहनावे में मैंने पेपर दिया pic.twitter.com/nxOAMr30id — Sanjeet kumar (@Sanjeet96150748) June 22, 2026

In Bengaluru, candidates were crying as they were denied entry due to late arrival. Their parents alleged that the Congress rally triggered traffic due to which they got late for the exam.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students are seen crying after arriving late at the NEET examination centre pic.twitter.com/TYug1N9lep — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

While the agency has not yet commented on these viral videos, the visuals highlighted the plight of the medical aspirants who failed to reappear for the exam. It also showcased the high stakes that lakhs of families experience on test day.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam held successfully on June 21 amid high security

NTA conducted the NEET (UG) re-examination on Sunday, after the paper was leaked during the examination last month. According to the agency, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages.NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the re-examination was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements. "So far, we have not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak. NTA is working aggressively to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident," Singh told reporters on Sunday, as per ANI.