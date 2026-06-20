NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA conducts nationwide mock drills as security tightened ahead of June 21 test

Ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, authorities conducted a nationwide mock drill and tightened security. The NTA is overseeing arrangements across 551 cities and 14 abroad.

With the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, authorities on Saturday conducted nationwide mock drills and intensified security arrangements to ensure the exam is held smoothly, securely and transparently.

Officials have also stepped up security at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in New Delhi ahead of the high-stakes medical entrance test.

Exam to be held across India and abroad

The re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear.

According to officials, extensive administrative and security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The nationwide mock drills are aimed at assessing preparedness at examination centres and improving coordination among multiple agencies involved.

Security push and Air Force involvement

To strengthen logistical arrangements, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out nearly 200 sorties over the past few days. Using Mi-17 helicopters and transport aircraft, the Air Force delivered sealed question papers to 18 designated zones across the country.

Officials said the exercise was part of a larger effort to ensure secure and timely distribution of examination materials under strict supervision.

Admit card error sparks concern

Amid these preparations, a separate issue has drawn attention after a candidate from Nagpur was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi due to a technical error in the admit card issued by the NTA.

The student, identified as Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered the discrepancy after downloading his admit card from the official website. The document listed an Indian school in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as his examination centre.

The candidate, who had applied from Nagpur, does not possess a passport, making it impossible for him to travel abroad to appear for the exam. Screenshots of the admit card circulated online, prompting concern and confusion. The issue was later escalated to NTA officials, who acknowledged that the error occurred due to a technical glitch.

According to reports, the matter is being reviewed to ensure the candidate is assigned a suitable centre within India.