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NEET Re-exam 2026: Govt warns tampering will face 'full weight of law'; What changes for aspirants this time

The Union government on Friday said the full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the NEET 2026 re-exam scheduled on June 21, 2026.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

NEET Re-exam 2026: Govt warns tampering will face 'full weight of law'; What changes for aspirants this time
NEET Re-exam 2026; What changes for aspirants this time(Representational image source; ANI)
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Ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Union government on Friday issued a warning for disruptors, saying any attempt to distort or tamper with the process would invite strict legal action.

NEET Re-exam 2026: Warnings issued against disruptors

A review meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, who assessed preparedness for the re-examination with National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.  "The central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," he said.

Somanathan reviewed the arrangements with the Secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies on 1st June 2026. Subsequently, on June 4, he also held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

The NEET re-examination is scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to the alleged paper leak. Following the controversy, the government has been holding meetings aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured students that the NEET UG re-test will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner, and appealed to them to stay confident and focus on their studies for the medical entrance examination.

NEET Re-exam 2026: What changes for 23 lakh students this time

The NTA introduced several student-friendly and security-focused changes for over 22 lakh candidates after the original May 3 test was cancelled. The syllabus, offline pen-and-paper format, and 13 language options remain unchanged from the original test. 

  • The exam body has extended the exam duration from 180 to 195 minutes, running from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, offering an extra 15 minutes as buffer time for administrative formalities.
  • Rough workspace has also doubled to 4 pages, and the booklet layout is redesigned with space at both the start and end to help left-handed students.
  • On the logistics and security front, candidates can choose new test cities and admit cards will act as entry passes.
  • To prevent a repeat of the paper leak, paper setters are under strict security lockdown till the exam ends, and NTA has added GPS-tracked paper transport plus enhanced biometric checks at centres.
  •  The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be ferrying the papers across the country, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will assist local police in moving them to the examination centres, according to a report by the IANS.
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